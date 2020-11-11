Deputies searching for 13-year-old runaway from Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 13-year-old girl deputies say ran away with her dog.

Skylee Simpsons was last seen in the area of Dickenson and Shaw Avenues in Fresno County on Oct. 30. The dog is a 6-month-old brown Doberman pincher named Diesel.

Anyone with information about Skylee’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111, referencing case number 20-0012354.

