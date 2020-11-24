Deputies search for sex offender who failed to register new address

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a registered sex offender who deputies say failed to register his new address.

Authorities are looking for 43-year-old Gregory Gonzales of Fresno. He is described to be 5 foot 9 inches, 160 lbs., brown eyes, and black hair.  

He has several tattoos on his neck and hands.  

If you know the location of Gregory Gonzales, you are asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

