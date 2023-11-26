MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are actively searching for a woman after she went missing and her car was found burned in Madera County Friday night.

Deputies say 19-year-old Melanie Stephanie Rios Camacho of Firebaugh was last seen around 10:15 p.m. at her work, Auto Zone on Gateway Drive, in Madera. The report came after Camacho did not show up to her shift Saturday morning and had not been seen by, nor has she been in contact with, her family.

Authorities say she was wearing a wearing a grey Auto Zone shirt, possibly covered by a black Nike zip-up sweater, and black pants. She is described as 4’11”, 120lbs, brown eyes, with brown hair, and braces on her teeth.

Detectives reported finding Camacho’s 2014 white Nissan Altima on Saturday in the area of Avenue 14 and Road 8 abandoned and burned.

Anyone with any information regarding Camacho’s whereabouts or relating to this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770.