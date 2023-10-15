FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mother and son went missing Friday and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating them.

Deputies say on Friday, Oct. 13 27-year-old Savanna Leavitt and her 5-year-old son, Ezekiel Hooten were believed to be in the area of Jose Basin and Marvin Ranch Roads in Prather.

Authorities describe Leavitt as 5’6″ with brown hair and brown eyes wearing black jogging pants, a grey shirt, and a bandana. Her son is 3’9″ with brown hair and blue eyes last seen wearing a black t-shirt and shorts.

Officials say Leavitt was known to be driving a white 2014 Subaru Crosstrek.

Anyone with any information regarding their whereabouts is asked to contact the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 600-3111 and reference case number 23-12070.