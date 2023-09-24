TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies announced they are actively searching for a 75-year-old hunter who got lost Sunday morning near Johnsondale.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies say Juan Velasquez became separated from his hunting group near Park Meadow. He was last seen wearing camouflaged clothing and an orange beanie.

Sheriff’s personnel are on the ground at the scene with the Sheriff’s Aviation Support Unit airplane and the Fresno-based California Highway Patrol helicopter flying in the area to search for Velasquez.

Anyone with any information regarding Velasquez’s whereabouts is asked to contact deputies at (559) 733-6218.