Deputies search for elderly missing man at Huntington Lake

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno Sheriff’s deputies are looking for Augusto Zarate, 84.

Described as 5’4″ tall, 140 lbs., and with white hair, Zarate was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, a dark blue Nike hat and black shoes. Zarate has been known to become disoriented, and carries a walking cane.

Zarate was last seen Monday between 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Deputies say he had been vacationing at Huntington Lake near Regatta Vista Lane and Huntington Vista Road when he went missing. He is not from the area, so he is not familiar with the terrain, deputies say.

Investigators say about 30 members for Fresno County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team searched for Zarate Monday night, with no luck.