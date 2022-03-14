FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies Monday were able to rule out Fentanyl as the cause of the hospitalization of two teens in Caruthers on Friday.

In an update from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department Monday, it was announced that the 17-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl involved in Friday’s incident at Caruthers High School were not exposed to Fentanyl.

Deputies say it is still unknown what substance the teens were exposed to that led to their hospitalization and the shut down of a restroom on the high school’s campus, but they say both have now been released from the hospital.

On Friday, deputies said both teens were given doses of Narcan by firefighters and that the Sheriff’s Fentanyl Overdose Response Team (FORT) would be investigating the substance.