Deputies replace puppy killed in dog attack

Deputies Jacob Fogal and Hector Negrete presenting the new puppy.

TIPTON, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of deputies with Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has helped an 11-year-old overcome her grief after she witnessed her own puppy being killed by another dog.

Deputies Jacob Fogal and Hector Negrete responded to a call in Tipton last month to discover that 11-year-old Yatziry Martinez had seen her puppy fatally attacked. When they arrived, they found her and her parents in tears.

The deputies together decided to raise the $550 needed to replace the family’s Shih-Tzu. Last week, they presented the new puppy to Yatziry.

