Deputies raid home of man arrested for sex offenses against 12-year-old girl, 2 women also arrested

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A search warrant was served Thursday at the home of a Fresno man arrested for the sexual abuse of a 12-year-old girl. Deputies also arrested two women in connection with the alleged assault.

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, one of the women was 36-year-old Jill Cox, the wife of the first suspect, 41-year-old Brent Cox, who was arrested Wednesday. The other was the mother of the victim and Brent Cox’s girlfriend. The two women will be booked into the Fresno County Jail on felony charges for conspiracy of ongoing sexual abuse of a child. The three suspects are described as being in an open relationship with each other.

The search warrant was served on the 1400 block of Princeton Avenue, in Fresno.

Investigators received a tip about the possible sexual assault of the daughter last week. Since then, investigators say they have found thousands of incriminating video and photos. Lt. Brandon Pursell says the suspects were grooming the victim into believing the actions were okay.

“That these things are not against the law and that these things are right – and they form a bond an attachment to these children. They don’t know who these people are and completely misled and that is absolutely what we see with Mr. Cox – he is absolutely a predator.”

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Company in Fresno confirmed Brent Cox was an employee there – but is no longer.

The victim is in the care of Child Protective Services.

Neighbors reveal that Cox often hosts a haunted house for local residents to visit, the reason why he has a lot of caskets and skeletons in the house.