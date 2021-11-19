Deputies pull body from canal in Tulare County, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a body was found and pulled from a canal in Tulare County, according to Tulare County sheriff officials.

Deputies say earlier this evening they were called to the Friant/Kern Canal regarding a vehicle in the water.

According to officials, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team immediately responded to the incident and later recovered a body downstream.

Authorities have yet to identify the victim who was found in the canal and have provided no further information regarding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (559) 733-6218. This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated.

