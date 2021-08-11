Deputies negotiating surrender of man with open warrants in Fresno County mobile home park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are negotiating for the surrender of a man in Fresno County Wednesday who is wanted on several warrants.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 9:00 a.m. of a man with warrants out of Butte County for domestic violence and other related charges being in the area of Flamingo Mobile Home Park near Maple and Central avenues.

Photo provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s department

Around 10:15 a.m. the Sheriff’s office crisis negotiation team established a command post and attempted to get the man to surrender. Deputies say he did not comply.

Deputies say the SWAT team is on the scene.

