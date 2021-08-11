Deputies negotiating surrender of man with open warrants in Fresno County mobile home park

Photo provided by Fresno County Sheriff’s department

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are negotiating for the surrender of a man in Fresno County Wednesday who is wanted on several warrants.

Sheriff’s deputies received a call around 9:00 a.m. of a man with warrants out of Butte County for domestic violence and other related charges being in the area of Flamingo Mobile Home Park near Maple and Central avenues.

Around 10:15 a.m. the Sheriff’s office crisis negotiation team established a command post and attempted to get the man to surrender. Deputies say he did not comply.

Deputies say the SWAT team is on the scene.

