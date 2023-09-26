MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are requesting public assistance in locating the next of kin of a Texas man who was part of the unhoused community in Madera County, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Officials are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for 45-year-old Guillermo Garcia.

Photo Courtesy: The Madera County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said Mr. Garcia was an unhoused resident known to stay near the railroad on Highway 145 in Madera County prior to his death. He is originally from Corpus Christi, Texas. The Coroner’s Office has searched numerous personal records but officials say they were not able to locate any next of kin.

The Madera County Coroner’s Office encourages anyone who might have information about Mr. Garcia or how to get in contact with his next of kin to contact them at (559) 675-7774.