FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the next of kin of a man who died in May.

Steven Wayne Fisher, 41, was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking near Highway 180 and Blackstone Avenue on May 29.

The coroner’s office has searched numerous personal records of Fisher, but its attempts to find a relative were unsuccessful.

Fisher can not be properly buried until a family member is located.

Anyone who has information about Fisher is asked to please contact the coroner’s unit at 559-600-3400 or email the deputy coroner handling this case at Loretta.Andrew@fresnosheriff.org.