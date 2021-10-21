Missing 91-year-old woman in Fresno has been found

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for a senior woman that deputies say was missing.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say Donna Ivosevic, 91 of Fresno was found Thursday night after her vehicle was reported as stranded in the area of Highway 180 and Cedar. She has been reunited with family, deputies say.

Investigators say Ivosevic’s family last spoke with her at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday a family member went to her home to visit around 6:00 p.m. and both she and her car were gone, according to deputies.