Missing 91-year-old woman in Fresno has been found

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Highway Patrol issued a silver alert for a senior woman that deputies say was missing.

Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies say Donna Ivosevic, 91 of Fresno was found Thursday night after her vehicle was reported as stranded in the area of Highway 180 and Cedar. She has been reunited with family, deputies say.

Investigators say Ivosevic’s family last spoke with her at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday a family member went to her home to visit around 6:00 p.m. and both she and her car were gone, according to deputies.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com