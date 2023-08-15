MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A deputy K-9 rescued a hunter that was lost around the area of the Pacecho Pass after he called deputies for help, says the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday.

According to deputies, one of them responded to the Pacheco Pass area for a hunter who was lost. The lost hunter told dispatch that he was exhausted and hot.

Deputy Dhami was dispatched to the area with K-9 Bingo, and they began the search from the hunter’s truck.

Sheriff’s officials say deputies and K-9 Bingo were able to locate the man sitting under a tree approximately a mile and a half from where his truck was parked. Deputies escorted the man to a small ravine where a sergeant was waiting to pick them up and drive the deputies and the man back to his vehicle.

Photo Courtesy: The Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: The Merced County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy: The Merced County Sheriff’s Office

The man did not report injuries.