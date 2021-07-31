Deputies investigating ‘suspicious death’ after body is found in Dinuba

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found in a car in Dinuba on Saturday.

Around 6:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 76 and Avenue 432 after a suspicious car was reported in the area.

When deputies arrived, they found a man dead in the car.

The Sheriff’s Office says the death is considered suspicious and homicide detectives are currently on the scene looking for evidence.

Anyone with more information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.