PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities are investigating a stabbing in Porterville and are asking for the public’s help, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Date Avenue and Park Street just after 9:00 a.m. Sunday for a report of a stabbing.

Image courtesy Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

They say they arrived at the scene to learn that the victim had actually been stabbed seven hours earlier, and was suffering from multiple wounds.

The male victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, and sheriff’s office detectives have taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Bianca Garibay or Sergeant Brad McLean with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.