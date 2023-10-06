PIXLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found dead in Pixley, detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Friday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the 12700 block of Avenue 128 for a report of a man down just before noon on Friday.

Upon arrival, sheriff’s officials say they found a man dead.

Detectives say they are on the scene investigating. The identity of the man has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or anonymously through the sheriff’s TipNow Program at (559) 725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.