FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies are near Tulare and Minnewawa avenues where investigators have discovered a body.

An investigation is underway and details of the incident have not been released, but first responders have closed the roadway near the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with YourCentralValley.com for details on the investigation as they are released.