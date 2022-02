PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teen was shot and killed in Parlier late Sunday night, according to Fresno County Sheriff deputies.

Deputies said they found the teenage boy who was shot in the 13000 block of Bulah Avenue near Trujillo Street around 11:00 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died. This is a developing story. Stay with us for further updates.