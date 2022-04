PIXLEY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Deputies in Pixley investigating a suspicious death Tuesday morning, according to officials from the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to a home near Bradbury Avenue and Airport Street around 7:00 a.m. for a report of a “man down.” When deputies arrived they found the man dead.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call (559) 733-6218.