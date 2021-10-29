Deputies investigate suspicious death after body found in Merced County lagoon

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found in a dairy lagoon on Friday, according to Merced County Sheriff officials.

Investigators responded to the 5800 block of Worden Avenue in Merced and located the body in the lagoon.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Water Rescue and Recovery Team were called in to recover the body from the lagoon.

Officials say divers wore a specialized containment dive suit when entering the lagoon to recover the body.

Deputies also say the Cal Fire Hazardous Materials response team assisted with decontaminating divers after the body was retrieved.

The name of the victim recovered has yet to be released at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472 or the non-emergency line at (209) 385-7445.