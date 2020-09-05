FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued for Labor Day weekend due to high temps

Deputies, Park Service investigate report of downed plane in Sequoia National Park

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials are investigating a report of a downed plane in Sequoia National Park.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is working with the National Park Service on the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office asked the public to join Sheriff Mike Boudreaux in sending prayers to all of those affected by the crash.

There was no other information immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com