Deputies investigate plane crash in Tulare County mountains

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating plane crash at Golden Trout Wildnerness near a meadow in the Sequoia National Forest Saturday afternoon.

Deputies received a call from Cal OES in regards to a plane that crashed just after 11:00 a.m.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter landed near the location and members of the Tulare County Sheriffs Search and Rescue team are en route.

Authorities say the pilot was the only occupant on the plane. He is alive and has been airlifted by the CHP helicopter to a local hospital.

