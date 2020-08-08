Deputies investigate plane crash in Tulare County mountains

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Tulare County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating plane crash at Golden Trout Wildnerness near a meadow in the Sequoia National Forest Saturday afternoon.

Deputies received a call from Cal OES in regards to a plane that crashed just after 11:00 a.m.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter landed near the location and members of the Tulare County Sheriffs Search and Rescue team are en route.

Authorities say the pilot was the only occupant on the plane. He is alive and has been airlifted by the CHP helicopter to a local hospital.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com