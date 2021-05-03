Deputies in Tulare County searching for missing 28-year-old man

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Deputies said Santiago Escobedo of Cutler-Orosi last had contact with his family in early March and was last seen on April 22.

Escobedo is approximately 5′ 10″ tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he is a transient and known to frequent the Cutler-Orosi and Visalia areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9572.