Deputies in Tulare County searching for missing 28-year-old man

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing 28-year-old man.

Deputies said Santiago Escobedo of Cutler-Orosi last had contact with his family in early March and was last seen on April 22. 

Escobedo is approximately 5′ 10″ tall, 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Deputies said he is a transient and known to frequent the Cutler-Orosi and Visalia areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9572.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com