LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two deputies were admitted to the hospital after an accidental firearm discharge in Lemoore, the Kings County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday.

Sheriff’s officials say at approximately 5:40 p.m., a firearm was accidentally discharged at the Lemoore Sportsman Club Range during a scheduled training session.

Two deputies with the Kings County Sheriff’s Office were struck by shrapnel and transported to local hospitals, according to officials.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office says one deputy has already been treated and released. The second deputy is in the process of being released from the local hospital.