TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The four deputies who assisted firefighters in the Strathmore fire and were pulling people out of the home in flames, have been awarded the Medal of Valor, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office announced the following deputies were recognized on Monday because of their actions during the fire:

Sergeant Michael Torres, Medal of Valor

Deputy Hector Negrete, Medal of Valor

Deputy Javier Montoya, Medal of Valor

Deputy Juan Lopez, Letter of Commendation

On Oct. 17, deputies say the fire started around 4:15 a.m. at a home near Guthrie Drive and Bruce Drive in Strathmore. A family of seven was inside the home when the fire started.

On Oct. 18, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage of one of the deputies who responded to the fire, saying deputies crawled through the home on their hands and knees, pulling people out and providing CPR to the victims afterward. They also helped firefighters to put the fire out.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says the parents spoke at the ceremony and expressed their gratitude to the award recipients.

“The Medal of Valor is the highest honor the Sheriff can award to sworn staff for a selfless and courageous act taken at risk of their own lives with full awareness of the danger involved,” said the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in a social media post.