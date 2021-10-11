Deputies find meth, needles and ammunition in felon’s vehicle, investigators say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — While conducting a traffic stop in Hanford Friday, deputies say they found meth, needles, and ammunition in a convicted felon’s vehicle.

Deputies arrested Jerry Rice, 49, after he was spotted driving a gray pickup truck in the area of 12th Avenue and Highway 198 in Hanford. When a deputy recognized Rice, they found that he had active warrants in Kings County for “being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended driver’s license.”

According to investigators, the deputy pulled Rice over for a traffic stop and confirmed that Rice was driving with a suspended license. Before impounding the pickup truck, deputies say they found 28 grams of meth, hypodermic needles, and 17 shotgun rounds.

Rice was booked into Kings County jail and his bail was set at $206,000.