Deputies donate clothing, games to child who lost belongings in house fire

Courtesy: Madera County Sheriff’s Office

May 04 2021 05:30 pm

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies with Madera County Sheriff’s Office got together with their own money to purchase items for a young child whose family lost their belongings due to a house fire in Chowchilla over the weekend.

On Sunday, at around 4:45 p.m., a residential fire occurred on the outskirts of Chowchilla in the area of Highway 152 and Road 6. Authorities say the father of the home was able to evacuate the family and their pets. All escaped unharmed.

After deputies learned that all of the family’s belongings were lost in the fire, they pooled together their own money to purchase clothing for the youngest child, along with games and a blanket for the family.

Madera County Fire Department is helping the family by making arrangements for them with the Red Cross.

