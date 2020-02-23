Deputies continue search for missing Clovis man near Shaver Lake

Cody King, 24, of Clovis. He is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 150 pounds. (Courtesy of the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office)

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Deputies are searching the Dinkey Creek area near Shaver Lake for a Clovis man missing since Wednesday, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody King, 24, and his girlfriend drove to the Dinkey Creek area on Wednesday and got their vehicle stuck in the snow, the sheriff’s office said. King hiked out of the snow that night to get help.

King’s girlfriend hiked out Thursday morning when he did not return. She got to a phone and called authorities for help finding King.

Deputies said they found some evidence that King may have left behind, but haven’t found him yet.

The sheriff’s office said they also spoke with a Pacific Gas & Electric worker who said he gave King a ride Wednesday night to Bald Mountain Pass so he could try and receive a cell phone signal.

Deputies are focusing their search efforts in that area.

The sheriff’s office said it’s discouraging people from creating their own search party to look for King. They could destroy evidence like shoe tracks and would have to search for them if they got lost.

King is 5 foot 11 inches and ways about 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on King can contact the sheriff’s office at 559-600-3111.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.