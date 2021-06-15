Deputies: Chase ends in Kings County with suspect smoking meth during stand-off, attacking K-9 officer

KINGS COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies leads to a two-hour stand-off where the suspect reportedly smoked meth and attempted to gouge a K-9 officer’s eyes out before being apprehended, deputies say.

Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies say they were attempting to detain Adan Hernandez, 29, near a restaurant parking lot in Hanford when, Hernandez sped his vehicle up and knocked a deputy to the ground.

Hanford Police began pursuing Hernandez who eventually stopped near Shepard Avenue and Hume Drive, officers say. While trying to get Hernandez to surrender, deputies say he drove away again. Officers say he drove for a short distance before stopping, backing his vehicle into a Hanford Police cruiser causing damage, and then sped off again into Kings County.

Kings County Sheriff’s deputies say the chase continued at speeds up to 70 miles per hour and ran through many stop signs in the process. Eventually, deputies were able to slow the vehicle using “stop sticks,” but investigators say Hernandez would not stop his vehicle. On four flat tires, Hernandez eventually lost control of his vehicle and drove into a dirt field.

A stand-off followed with Hernandez refusing to communicate with deputies or officers, according to investigators. During the stand-off, deputies say Hernandez appeared to be smoking methamphetamine in his car.

After two hours the Kings County SWAT team used “chemical agents” to force Hernandez to exit his vehicle Deputies say he fled on foot. K-9 officer Bluz was deployed to apprehend Hernandez and deputies say Hernandez fought with Bluz, attempting to gouge his eyes out. When deputies saw this, they fired a “less lethal” round at Hernandez. After a struggle, Hernandez was placed into custody.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital for treatment and then booked into Kings County jail for multiple charges. His bail is set at $155,000. No law enforcement personnel, including K-9 officer Bluz, was hurt in the incident.