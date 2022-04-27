MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body was found in a vehicle believed to belong to a missing person, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, they had received information that the missing person was possibly near Snelling.

The sheriff’s office used a Helicopter to fly over the area and spotted a road sign that was down at the intersection of Snelling Road and Highway 59.

Upon further investigation, a deputy spotted a sedan that had been overturned off the road north of the intersection.

Deputies say they were able to determine the vehicle belonged to the missing person and located a body inside.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing, and they have not yet released the identity of the body found in the vehicle.