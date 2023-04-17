FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 16-year-old, now identified as Nolyn Chann, was shot and killed on Saturday, and Fresno County Sheriff deputies believe the shooting is gang-related.

So far, no one is in custody for his killing. Sheriff deputies say the people involved ran towards a Buddhist New Year Celebration and they’re still trying to find them.

In the two days since the so-called ‘gang-related’ shooting happened on Princeton and Valentine Avenues in West Fresno, there now sits a vigil where first responders found Chann and tried to save him.

“Through the investigation, they’ve determined this is a gang-related shooting,” said Tony Botti, the Public Information Officer for the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators have determined a confrontation between rival gang members happened with Chann as the target.

“We know that Nolyn Chann was one of those gang members. He’s so young, it appears he just recently joined into the gang, but he was definitely associating himself with being a part of an Asian gang,” he said.

On the day of the shooting, there was a Cambodian Buddhist Celebration just down the street from where the shooting took place. The sheriff’s office suspects this as the reason these rival gang members confronted each other because they were all together.

“We’ve learned that the people involved in this gang shooting were in that part of town to attend that celebration,” said Botti.

We tried to speak to someone at the temple, however, they did not want to be affiliated with what happened, but they call it a tragedy.

Chann was a student at Sunnyside High School.

Fresno Unified sent this statement saying in part, “We’re devastated to hear this senseless violence has taken our student Nolyn far too soon. To support our students and staff, we have a social-emotional team to help folks process and grieve.”

Witnesses are being cooperative in this investigation, but there is still work ahead.

“I wish I could say it’s surprising to have such a young man involved in a gang, but in the Central Valley, we see kids 10, 11, and 12 starting to join gangs. This is a life lost that could’ve gone a totally different direction,” Botti said.

We tried to reach out to the family and relatives of Nolyn, they did not get back to us, but someone close to the family told us Nolyn’s mother is obviously having a really hard time right now.