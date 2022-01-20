Deputies asking for help in identifying man who stole catalytic converter

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who stole a catalytic converter.

Deputies said at 4:00 p.m. on Dec. 3, 2021, a man was seen on surveillance video stealing a catalytic converter from a car at a business on North Bungalow Lane near Shaw and Maroa avenues.

The video shows the suspect pull up to the car and uses a jack to lift the car before crawling underneath to remove the catalytic converter, deputies said.

The owner of the car told police that after her shift she noticed her car was making a strange sound and quickly realized her car had been vandalized.

Deputies say In 2021, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office took 58% more reports regarding vehicle part thefts compared to 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ag Task Force at (559) 600-8150.