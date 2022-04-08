FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they asking for the public’s help locating a missing 86-year-old man.

86-year-old Chalie Diaz was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Friday, according to officials, walking in a neighborhood near West Barstow avenues in Fresno.

He was seen wearing a grey thermal shirt, grey jogger sweatpants, and dark-colored slippers. He wears glasses, has the letters ‘vv’ tattooed on his right arm, a colostomy bag on his left side, and no teeth according to officials.

Officials are describing Diaz as 5’5, 130 pounds with brown eyes and bald.

Diaz has a medical condition and officials say it’s critical that he is found as soon as possible.

If you see someone resembling Diaz, or possibly encountered him, you are being asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center immediately by dialing (559) 600-3111.