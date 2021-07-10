Deputies ask public for help regarding Malaga shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are asking the public for help regarding a shooting that took place on Friday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. dispatch received a call about shots fired in front of a home in the 3000 block of east Olney Avenue in Malaga.

When arriving on scene, deputies say they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Deputies say homicide detectives identified a 1997 Toyota CRV as having been involved in the murder.

This same vehicle was stolen Friday morning from a business near the area of Chestnut and Jensen avenues and was later reported abandoned and burned near Jensen and Cedar avenues around 12:30 p.m. the same day, according to deputies.

Homicide detectives are asking businesses and citizens in the Malaga and Calwa area to review their surveillance cameras for the suspect vehicle between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s has asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Homicide Detective Aurelio Flores at (559) 600-8208.