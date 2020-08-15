Deputies arrest Delhi man on charges of attempted kidnapping and domestic violence

DELHI, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Delhi man was arrested Friday following an attempted kidnapping and assault involving the mother of his child, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s Tactics and Reconnaissance team conducted an investigation into the whereabouts of Gerardo Partida, 23, of Delhi.

He was wanted for a March 13 incident where he forced the mother of his child into a vehicle and assaulted her, causing serious injury.

Deputies tracked Partida to the M&M Market in Delhi and placed him under arrest without incident, the Sheriff’s Office said. Partida was booked into the Merced County Jail on charges of mayhem, attempted kidnapping, felony domestic violence and felony vandalism.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.