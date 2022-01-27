Deputies and veterans honor Sanger veteran found dead at home

SANGER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, as well as local veterans in Sanger, held an impromptu ceremony on Thursday to honor a World War II veteran who was found dead in his home Thursday.

Deputies said they were called to a home in Wonder Valley to check on a possible deceased person. When they arrived, they found 97-year-old Raymond McClure who had died. They later found McClure had been a Lieutenant Colonel and was a bomber pilot during WWII.

Deputies contacted members of the Sanger VFW post 7168 to hold a ceremony, which included an American flag draped over his body while he was being transported away.