FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The U.S. Department of State Announced the Assembly of Local Leaders on Oct. 19. for 2024-2026 which included Mayor Jerry Dyer of Fresno.

On behalf of The U.S. Department of State, Special Representative for City and State Diplomacy Nina Hachigian was pleased to announce the creation of the Assembly of Local Leaders at The Bloomberg City Lab in Washington, D.C. The Assembly of Local Leaders is said to be a new venue for the Department of State to engage with mayors, governors, and other municipal leaders on key issues that affect their communities.

The Department of State says this first-of-its-kind assembly is said to gather leaders to discuss, inform, and address the global matters that impact the local communities, such as the climate crisis, public health, foreign investment, and economic development.

The 2024-2026 Assembly of Local Leaders will launch in January 2024. The following local officials will participate in the inaugural Assembly includes: