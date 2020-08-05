Department of Motor Vehicles to extend learner’s permit expiration date

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles is extending driver’s license permits set to expire over the next three months.

Student drivers with a permit expiring up until Nov. 30 will have their permit extended an extra six months or to a date 24 months from the date of application – whichever is earlier.

The DMV had previously extended permits expiring between March 1 and Aug. 31.

The department resumed behind-the-wheel drive tests with new health and safety protocols on June 26 and has rescheduled all appointments that had been canceled for some offices.

According to the DMV, commercial learner’s permits expiring between March and September have also been extended through Sep. 30, to align with federal guidelines.

