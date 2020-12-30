Department of Defense team arrives in Fresno, hospitals prepare for worst-case scenario

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – As the Central Valley faces the possibility of another surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations following the holidays, Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra said Tuesday that the state released an all facilities memo that expects hospitals work with public health to develop plans for a worst-case scenario.

“At any given time you really have to make an assessment of what’s available and what you can and can’t offer to a patient. We don’t want that to be arbitrary,” Vohra said. “We’re trying to get hospitals to start preparing. Some kind of a structure to deliver a crisis level of care so that people at the individual level don’t have to make those choices.”

He said the state is asking hospitals to assess supplies, staffing, spacing, plans in place, external requests they’ve made, and whether they will need to transition from contingency care to crisis care.

With contingency care, Vohra said standard care is still delivered, but differently. With crisis care, that standard may or may not be available.

“That’s a really hard fact that we’re dealing with right now,” Vohra said. “We’re at a point where the hospitals are really having to make some tough choices about exactly what services they can and can’t deliver.”

He said hospitals are continuing to adapt as some are forced to have patients wait outdoors or in different hallways that have been converted for patient care purposes.

“I’m very worried about the next few weeks,” Vohra said.

Vohra says the county has seen the most COVID-19-related fatalities this month than any other month since the pandemic began.

“If you’re expecting things to look normal when you visit the emergency department in the next few weeks, then you’re going to be surprised,” he said.

To help with some of the pressure hospitals are facing, a medical team with the Department of Defense arrived at Community Regional Medical Center on Tuesday.

The team is made up of approximately 15 U.S. Air Force and five U.S. Army military medical personnel. They include doctors, nurses and respiratory technicians that will be helping in the ICU.

“Which not only will sustain the ICU beds there but also add additional ICU beds. That’s a big change. And we’re expecting that to really help with the ICU bed capacity that we have a shortage of right now,” Fresno County Emergency Medical Services Director Dan Lynch said.

As Fresno County faces what could be another surge following the holidays, COVID-19 vaccinations continue.

On Tuesday, some first responders with EMS and American Ambulance received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Lynch said they hope to vaccinate around 400 to 500 first responders this week.

“This is what hope looks like. These workers have worked day in and day out on the frontlines dealing with the worst of the worst. And here we are today giving them a vaccination that will protect them,” Lynch said.