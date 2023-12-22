FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A dense fog advisory for Saturday morning has been issued by the US National Weather Service in Hanford on Friday.

According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) Hanford, dense fog will be possible through 11 a.m. on Saturday, impacting parts of the Central Valley.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office encourages residents to avoid driving if possible due to reduced visibility from the fog, but if they need to travel, deputies advise to follow the following tips for navigating the roadways:

Reduce speed.

Turn on headlights, and avoid using high beams.

Increase the following distance.

Remain alert and avoid distractions.

The NWS also says to anticipate travel delays and visibilities as low as 200 feet in some locations.