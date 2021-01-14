Dense Fog Advisory in effect for Central Valley Thursday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Central Valley Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Officials say the advisory is in effect from 8:30 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Friday.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Tule Fog began to develop affecting Highway 180 west of Fresno, and Highway 99 north of Fresno, according to officials.

If driving, the advice is to slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

At 830 PM, #TuleFog beginning to develop. Affecting highways 180 west of Fresno and 99 north of Fresno. Drive with extra caution as the fog continues to thicken and spread overnight. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley tonight through 11 AM Friday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/4Vdq1kN9F3 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) January 15, 2021