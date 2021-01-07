Dense Fog Advisory in effect across the Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for portions of the Central Valley Thursday night, according to the National Weather Service in Hanford.

Officials say the advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Friday.

If driving, officials advice you to slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.

