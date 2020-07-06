Demonstrators held a peaceful protest for Vanessa Guillen in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE)– A peaceful protest took place in Hanford Sunday morning as demonstrators protested for the injustice of Vanessa Guillen.

They say her story needs to be heard.



“As a military community we will not stand for what is happening to service members and we will not stay silent any longer. We will be the voice for those who have been silenced,” Organizer, Ivette Stafforini said.

Organizers also wanted to show their support for all sexual assault survivors and encouraged people at the protest to register to vote so their voices can be heard.

