KSEE24 RESCAN /
KSEE24 has officially switched frequencies. You must rescan your TV if you use an antenna. Call 559-222-2411 Option 3 for more info.

Demonstrators held a peaceful protest for Vanessa Guillen in Hanford

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE)– A peaceful protest took place in Hanford Sunday morning as demonstrators protested for the injustice of Vanessa Guillen.

They say her story needs to be heard.

“As a military community we will not stand for what is happening to service members and we will not stay silent any longer. We will be the voice for those who have been silenced,” Organizer, Ivette Stafforini said.

Organizers also wanted to show their support for all sexual assault survivors and encouraged people at the protest to register to vote so their voices can be heard.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know