Demonstrators gathered in downtown Fresno for vigil and protest against police brutality

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A few dozen people gathering in downtown Fresno Thursday afternoon for a demonstration against police brutality.

Organizers of the 25th ‘No More Stolen Lives’ vigil and protest say the event is to remember those killed by Fresno County law enforcement.

The annual demonstration took place right across the street from the police department. Several families who say they lost a loved one to police brutality shared their stories.

“A lot has changed as you changed as you guys know. One of those changes is because of what happened with George Floyd. People are calling for police reform. We’ve been calling for that for a long time right? But now more are finally seeing it,” Community Advocate, Gloria Hernandez said.

Organizers say many of the people killed by officers are people of color and the poor. They say they’ve been calling for change for years, and now more people are joining the fight.

