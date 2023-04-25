CLOVIS, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fire Station 2 in Clovis officially began the demolition phase of the old station on Tuesday, according to officials.

Station 2, located at Shaw & Minnewawa Avenues was demolished to make way for the new and improved fire station, officials say.

Photo Credit: Clovis Fire Department Photo Credit: Clovis Fire Department Photo Credit: Clovis Fire Department

Engineer Fred Edwards took the first swap at the station where he has served for 20 years and Captain Tim Lesmeister took the seat next.

The fire station is being torn down due to the station’s age and structural damage, according to officials.

The new station is scheduled to be completed in the Summer of 2024 and the Station 2 crew has been temporarily relocated to Ashlan and Minnewawa during construction.