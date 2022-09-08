HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nineteen government offices in Hanford were left without power after a construction mishap Thursday morning.

Officials with the county say construction crews demoing the building hit an underground power line while digging at the Kings Building on Lacy Boulevard around 9:00 a.m. As a result, the offices were forced to close for the rest of the day, sending 1,600 employees home.

Crews are working to restore power and phone access to the offices; it is not known when everything will be back up and running throughout the complex. 

The affected offices are:

  • Kings County Finance
  • Kings County Elections
  • Kings County Assessor
  • Clerk/Recorder
  • Kings County Human Resources
  • Kings County Community Development Agency
  • Kings County Public Works
  • Kings County Information Technology
  • Kings County Public Guardian/Veterans Services
  • Kings County District Attorney/Law Library
  • Kings County Minors Advocacy
  • Kings County Human Services Agency
  • Kings County Probation
  • Kings County Public Health
  • Kings County Fire Administration (all fire stations are operational)
  • Kings County Administration/Board of Supervisors
  • Kings County, County Counsel
  • Kings County Agricultural Commissioner/Measurement Standards
  • Kings County UC Co-Op Office

A few departments were spared and remain open:

  • Behavioral Health
  • Child Support Services
  • Job Training Office
  • Sheriff’s Office
  • The Library,
  • Partial Probation
  • Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Officials say if you have an emergency, you may dial 9-1-1.  All public safety emergency services are operational.