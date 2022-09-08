HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nineteen government offices in Hanford were left without power after a construction mishap Thursday morning.

Officials with the county say construction crews demoing the building hit an underground power line while digging at the Kings Building on Lacy Boulevard around 9:00 a.m. As a result, the offices were forced to close for the rest of the day, sending 1,600 employees home.

Crews are working to restore power and phone access to the offices; it is not known when everything will be back up and running throughout the complex.

The affected offices are:

Kings County Finance

Kings County Elections

Kings County Assessor

Clerk/Recorder

Kings County Human Resources

Kings County Community Development Agency

Kings County Public Works

Kings County Information Technology

Kings County Public Guardian/Veterans Services

Kings County District Attorney/Law Library

Kings County Minors Advocacy

Kings County Human Services Agency

Kings County Probation

Kings County Public Health

Kings County Fire Administration (all fire stations are operational)

Kings County Administration/Board of Supervisors

Kings County, County Counsel

Kings County Agricultural Commissioner/Measurement Standards

Kings County UC Co-Op Office

A few departments were spared and remain open:

Behavioral Health

Child Support Services

Job Training Office

Sheriff’s Office

The Library,

Partial Probation

Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)

Officials say if you have an emergency, you may dial 9-1-1. All public safety emergency services are operational.