HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nineteen government offices in Hanford were left without power after a construction mishap Thursday morning.
Officials with the county say construction crews demoing the building hit an underground power line while digging at the Kings Building on Lacy Boulevard around 9:00 a.m. As a result, the offices were forced to close for the rest of the day, sending 1,600 employees home.
Crews are working to restore power and phone access to the offices; it is not known when everything will be back up and running throughout the complex.
The affected offices are:
- Kings County Finance
- Kings County Elections
- Kings County Assessor
- Clerk/Recorder
- Kings County Human Resources
- Kings County Community Development Agency
- Kings County Public Works
- Kings County Information Technology
- Kings County Public Guardian/Veterans Services
- Kings County District Attorney/Law Library
- Kings County Minors Advocacy
- Kings County Human Services Agency
- Kings County Probation
- Kings County Public Health
- Kings County Fire Administration (all fire stations are operational)
- Kings County Administration/Board of Supervisors
- Kings County, County Counsel
- Kings County Agricultural Commissioner/Measurement Standards
- Kings County UC Co-Op Office
A few departments were spared and remain open:
- Behavioral Health
- Child Support Services
- Job Training Office
- Sheriff’s Office
- The Library,
- Partial Probation
- Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)
Officials say if you have an emergency, you may dial 9-1-1. All public safety emergency services are operational.