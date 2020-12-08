Demand for testing increases: How you can get checked for COVID-19 in the Central Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – As coronavirus cases continue to increase throughout the state, hospitals and organizations report that demand for testing has increased in the last couple of weeks.

Christine Barker, the executive director of FIRM, which is part of the COVID-19 Equity Project, said some people have waited in line at 3:30 a.m. or the night before they open to get tested through UCSF. They start testing at 8 a.m. and provide both rapid and PCR tests. The rapid test allows them to give same-day results; the PCR test is sent to the lab for confirmation.

“Every morning the traffic team is turning sometimes hundreds of cars away,” Barker said. “The demand is huge.”

Baker says UCSF is able to conduct 200 tests daily. At UCSF’s testing event at Fresno City College on Saturday, 35 of 200 people tested positive – a 17.5% positivity rate.

The most recent UCSF demographic report showed that 73% of participants who were tested identified as either Latino or Asian. The COVID-19 Equity Project partners with community-based organizations and federally qualified health clinics to help provide resources for vulnerable communities.

“People don’t have to worry about getting their insurance information, don’t have to worry being asked about their immigration status,” Barker said.

They also have staff who speak different languages, including English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Hmong, Mixtec, and Zapotec.

More information on the Fresno COVID-19 Equity Project’s mobile testing times and resources can be found here.

Meanwhile, United Health Centers is hosting a set of testing events this month.

One of them is every Thursday at the Clovis Recreation Center. Miguel Rodriguez, the chief operations officer with United Health Centers San Joaquin Valley, says if residents have insurance, they will bill the insurance. If not, CARES Act funding covers the cost.

He said the turnaround time for test results is 48 to 72 hours.

“Our testing has increased dramatically,” he said.

He said in October, they were testing about 350 people daily across all 22 health centers. Now, they’re conducting on average 1,500 tests per day.

More information on United Health Centers’ upcoming testing events can be found here.

In Tulare County, Kaweah Delta saw a big increase in the demand for testing the week of Thanksgiving. One of the urgent care clinics on Nov. 25 had some waiting more than seven hours.

“Our demand has dramatically increased week over week. The week of Thanksgiving there was a very big surge,” said Anthony Olivares, the director of operations at Kaweah Delta.

Those who wanted testing used to have to call, Olivares said. With the increase in demand, officials changed it to making an appointment online – and see the different wait times.

The clinics provide rapid-testing with same-day results.

“At one of our locations, we’ve seen an increase from 50 patients a day on average to 150 patients a day with the same staff. The wait times have been very long, two to three hours depending on the location you’re at. We’re doing the best we can with the resources that we have available,” Olivares said.

More information for COVID testing at Kaweah Delta clinics can be found here.

