Delta variant is spreading – but Kings County residents are not getting vaccinated

HANFORD, Calif. (KGPE) – Kings County remains one of the state’s 58 counties with the lowest vaccination rates, and has recently confirmed its first three cases of the COVID-19 delta variant.

About 27% of the population is fully vaccinated.

Kings County Supervisor Craig Pedersen says they have tried outreach by launching mobile vaccination sites, but demand has tapered off.

“Every day of the week in a different community in the county and at this point we’re bumping up against resistance and just folks that aren’t ready for the shot yet,” Pedersen said.

On Wednesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom boasted more than 75% of adults in the state have had at least one dose and touted the benefits he believes the vaccine has against the delta variant.

“If you’ve been hesitant just consider the fact that the vast majority of folks, overwhelming majority of folks, almost without exception everybody that’s getting hospitalized or people that have lost their lives have been hospitalized or lost their lives because they haven’t been vaccinated. Period. Full stop,” said Newsom.

In a statement from the Kings County Department of Public Health, nursing division manager Nichole Fisher warned that communities with low vaccination rates are seeing sharp increases in cases as the new, more contagious strains become widespread.

Pedersen said they cannot release more information about the current delta variant cases, but are ready to ramp up vaccinations if there is demand.

“We haven’t changed our tactic – and you know if there is an increase in the need and actually folks come to finally wanting the vaccine there’s more than enough available to take care of anyone,” said Pedersen.